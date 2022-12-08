TikTok has been sued by the US state of Indiana.

Attorney general Todd Rokita has accused the social media app's parent company ByteDance of "violating the state's consumer protections laws".

A pair of lawsuits were filed on Wednesday (07.12.22), with the first accusing TikTok of exposing young users to inappropriate content.

Rokita also claims TikTok could give the Chinese government access to sensitive consumer data.

ByteDance has denied allegations of being controlled by the government in the past.

The documents read: "TikTok is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

"As long as TikTok is permitted to deceive and mislead Indiana consumers about the risks to their data, those consumers and their privacy are easy prey."

TikTok is accused of "depicting alcohol, tobacco, and drugs; sexual content, nudity, and suggestive themes; and intense profanity."

Indiana is requesting an injunction against its practices and civil penalties against ByteDance for its "unfair and deceptive conduct."

The lawsuits come after the states of Texas, South Dakota and South Carolina proposed legislation to ban TikTok.

President Joe Biden's administration is also in talks with the firm to protect national security.