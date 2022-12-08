Lizzo has been named TikTok's Top Music Artist of 2022.

The megastar - who has 26 million followers on the video-sharing platform - has knocked Megan Thee Stallion off the top spot thanks to the viral dance routine to 'About Damn Time'.

She beat Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Charlie Puth to number 1 in the US.

Reacting on Twitter, the 'Juice' hitmaker wrote: "Viral sensation."

Vanessa Pappas, TikTok’s chief operating office, said: “We’re honoured to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022."

'About Damn Time' came in at number 4 on TikTok’s Top Trending Songs for 2022, while the dance challenge itself made it to number 7 on the Top Trending Videos domestically. Lizzo is the 5th Most Viewed Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is bringing 'The Special Tour' to the UK in 2023.

The 34-year-old superstar recently announced a string of dates in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow next March, for which she will be supported by British singer-songwriter Joy Crookes.

The Grammy winner will kick off the European leg in Oslo, Norway on February 17, and wrap it up at London's The O2 arena on March 15.

Lizzo will then head to North America for an extensive jaunt, beginning at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on October 3, and concluding with two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 18 and 19.

The jaunt is in support of Lizzo's acclaimed LP 'Special', which features the viral hit single 'About Damn Time'.