eBay is relaunching the Nike Dunk sneaker.

The auction website initially teamed up with the fashion brand in 2002 to launch the skateboard sneaker design - which features a variety of primary colours matching eBay's famous logo - and is now auctioning off a limited run of 10 pairs to raise money for the Bodecker Foundation.

Hunter Muraira, senior manager of sneakers demand at eBay and former Nike SB team member in a statement: "Twenty years ago, one pair of Nike SB Dunks, in the eBay colorway, fetched an unprecedented $30,000 at auction. The samples were cut into pieces to protect the value of the original pair. The winning bidder’s identity was kept a secret, but today is being revealed as Sandy Bodecker, the mastermind designer behind Nike SB. Twenty years ago, Sandy Bodecker set out to establish Nike’s place in the skateboarding world. The eBay Dunk was a big part of his vision, and it’s incredible that the storied sneaker is making a comeback"

The seven-day auction starts on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 a.m. PT on eBay and will run until December 14, ahead of the general release in skate shops from December 15, and via the SNKRS app from December 17.

The new design will be officially unveiled for the first time at the 2022 Nike SB eBay Dunk at SneakerCon in London on Saturday (10.12.22), just one day after the inaugural Skate ‘Em Out store opens in Portland, Oregon which will sell variations of the SB Dunks such as the Low Pro x Grateful Dead Opti Yellow and Sour Apple designs.

The auction can be found at https://www.ebay.com/e/fashion/sneakers-x-bodecker-charity-auction.