Emma Bunton was inspired to launch a skincare line because of her children's allergies.

The Spice Girls singer, 46, has Beau, 15, and 11-year-old Tate with husband Jade Jones but could never find a product she "trusted" to combat her children's eczema so launched Kit and Kin - which features an array of creams and shampoos designed for babies - with Christopher Money in her native Britain in 2017 but has finally decided to take the brand stateside and wants to help other mothers.

She said: "I got into this field because of my children, they had allergies and eczema and I couldn’t find a product that I trusted, that I could look on the back and understand all the ingredients. I didn’t understand any of it and I didn’t want to use anything on them and that was really hard at the time, I was frustrated. Then, I met Christopher Money who is my business partner and we had quite a lot in common. I thought we have to do this, we have to help other mums.

"It’s so hard because there is so much to think about when you’re a mother, you worry about everything. I hoped at the time that bringing something like this would take that pressure off and you know that is natural and you know that it’s doing good. So, we always say better for baby, better for our world, and giving back."

The 'Say You'll Be There' hitmaker - who shot to fame as Baby Spice alongside Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Mel B, and Victoria Beckham in the ground-breaking 1990s girl group - went on to add that she had not really thought about owning a business during her manic heyday with the Spice Girls but admitted that launching the brand was a "natural progression" when she later had children with allergies.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I’m not sure about back in the day but having my own business has always been a dream. I love that it’s a journey, life’s a journey and you try different things. As soon as I had children they both had skin problems and just talking about it, it just felt such a natural progression for me to do something that I truly from the heart believed in. I’m really passionate about it."

https://kitandkin.com/