Prince Harry married Meghan Markle for love rather than an "urge to marry someone who would fit in the mould" like other men in the royal family.

The 38-year-old royal has revealed in his 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series that he followed his heart when he proposed to the former 'Suits' actress.

Harry explained: "I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.

"The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart."

Harry also acknowledged that Megan, 41, made a big sacrifice when she agreed to marry him.

The prince - who stepped down as a senior member of the royal family and relocated to the US in 2020 - said: "She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon after that I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world."

Harry has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with Meghan, and he's proud that his children are mixed race.

Harry and Meghan are also determined to ensure that they don't repeat the mistakes of their parents.

Speaking about his approach to fatherhood, Harry explained: "I think it is such a responsibility as human beings that, if you bring a small person into this world, that you should be doing everything you can to make the world a better place for them.

"But, equally, what's most important for the two of us is to make sure that we don't repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made."