Meghan Markle has likened her engagement announcement to an "orchestrated reality show".

The 41-year-old former actress and Prince Harry announced their engagement in 2017, and Meghan admits that their photocall and TV interview both felt "rehearsed".

During Netflix's 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series, she shared: "It was rehearsed. We did the thing out with the press, then we went right inside, took the coat off and did the interview. So it’s all in that same moment."

Meghan - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with Harry - revealed that she was prompted to do and say certain things during the interview.

Meghan also feels that they were stopped from telling their real story.

Asked if she was told how the interview would unfold, Meghan replied: "Yeah, but also like, ‘Then there’ll be a moment where they’ll want to see the ring, so show the ring’ ... We weren’t allowed to tell our story because they didn’t want [it]."

Harry added: "We’ve never been allowed to tell our story."

Meghan admitted to being unprepared for certain aspects of royal life, and revealed that she was forced to learn on the job.

She shared: "I never saw pictures or videos of a walkabout, I was like, 'What's a walkabout?'"

Despite this, Harry was impressed by how his wife took to her new lifestyle.

He said: "I thought to myself, what a dream. I’ve found a woman that not necessarily finds this easy, but is able to do it and make it look easy."

Harry, 38, did everything he could to help and support his wife through the situation. But he admits that his advice could only stretch so far.

He explained: "The piece I didn't really know about was the style ... what a woman needed to do, how they needed to dress and that sort of stuff."