Raheem Sterling is returning to Qatar to rejoin the England squad for the rest of their World Cup campaign.

The 27-year-old international soccer star left the tournament and missed Sunday's (04.12.22) win over Senegal so he could return to London to be with his family after his home was burgled over the weekend.

Now, the FA has confirmed in a statement: "Raheem Sterling will return to England's World Cup base in Qatar.

"The forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France."

The Three Lions face France on Saturday (10.12.22) in a high stakes game.

Although Sterling's family were't home at the time of the incident, he wanted to be with them following such a terrifying experience.

Surrey Police has reported that a number of items had been stolen from the property, while they denied claims the intruders were armed.

They said in a statement: "On Saturday, December 3 the occupants returned to the address after arriving home from an international trip.

"They contacted police just before 9pm to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen.

"Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak to the occupants this morning. At this time it remains unclear on which date the property was stolen and establishing this forms a key part of our investigation."

In a statement, the Chelsea star's spokesperson said he was "prioritising the wellbeing" of his three young children, while he was "shaken" by the news and "as soon as he was alerted he wanted to get home".

England manager Gareth Southgate added at the time: "At the moment, the priority is clearly for him to be with his family and we’re going to support that and leave him to have as much time as he needs.

“It’s a situation that he needs time with his family to deal with and I don’t want to put him under any pressure with that.

“Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first.”