The 18-year-old actor is known for starring as Will Byers in the hit Netflix sci-fi series but explained that he is not really a fan of his character's wardrobe - which often consists of checkered shirts, baggy jeans, and gilets- and prefers to keep things "casual" in real life.

Speaking ahead of the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where he wore a blue double-breasted Fendi suit–logo on the outside–with an off-white turtleneck, he said: "I don’t like anything too formal, too serious. But I do think my style is getting more mature as I grow up.” [It’s] something a bit more casual but still dapper. To rock the look and keep it fresh, I added some ranger boots and the matching crossbody. I don’t particularly love my outfits on 'Stranger Things.' But I mean that in the sense I wouldn’t wear them in real life.

However, the 'Bridge of Spies' actor went on to add that he "appreciates" the work that goes into creating his character's look in the show - which is set in the 1980s and focuses on a number of mysterious evens taking place in a small town in Indiana - and noted that it is a "collaborative" process between himself and the costume department.

He told Vogue: "I do appreciate the time and effort that goes into putting those outfits together. It’s a really collaborative process. I’m thankful to [costume designer] Amy Parris for that. By helping pick Will’s look, it’s like I get to act, even…in that facet."

