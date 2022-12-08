Prince Harry thinks online harassment of Meghan Markle is the 21st century version of the paparazzi harassment of Princess Diana.

The 38-year-old royal believes that Meghan, 41, has been the focus of a "feeding frenzy" ever since they started dating, and Harry has likened the situation to what his late mother experienced in the 80s and 90s.

In his 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series, he explained: "The harassment exists more online now.

"Once the photographs are out and the story is next to it, then comes the social media harassment. To see another woman in my life who I love go through this feeding frenzy, that's hard. It's basically the hunter versus the prey."

Harry feels that his mother - who died in August 1997, aged 36 - became even more "exposed" when she split from King Charles.

The prince - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with Meghan - said: "The moment that she divorced, the moment she left the institution, then she was by herself.

"Yes, she may well have been one of most influential, powerful women in the world, but she was completely exposed to this."

Despite this, Meghan has suggested that the intense scrutiny actually brought the couple closer together.

She said: "When all of that started happening, my friends and people in my life who love me and care about me were like 'Is he worth this? Like, we know you're happy and we know that you love him. Is this worth this? Look what is happening to your life.'

"We just did everything we could to be there for each other. We had to stay connected. We wouldn't have survived it if we weren't."