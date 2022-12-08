Prince Harry stepped down as a senior member of the royal family to ensure his wife didn't suffer the same fate as Princess Diana.

The 38-year-old royal had seen some of his previous relationships fall apart due to the intense scrutiny that surrounded him, and Harry therefore made a concerted effort to keep his romance with Meghan Markle under wraps for as long as possible.

In the 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series, he shared: "I knew that the only way that this could possibly work was by keeping it quiet for as long as possible."

Harry admitted to having some fears about pursuing a romance with Meghan - but he was still determined to give it a go.

He said: "Despite my fear, I just opened my heart ... to see what's going to happen."

Harry also admitted that he can see strong similarities between Meghan, 41, and his late mother, who died in a car crash in August 1997, aged 36.

The prince - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with Meghan - reflected: "So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has this same passion, she has this same empathy, she has this same confidence ... she has this warmth about her."

Harry ultimately decided to relocate to the US with Meghan in an effort to keep his family safe.

He explained: "Especially after what happened to my mum. You know, I didn't want history to repeat itself."

Meanwhile, Harry also admitted that he and Prince William both struggled to balance the pain of losing their mum with their responsibilities as young princes.

Recalling the days and weeks after Diana's death, he said: "We had two hats to wear. One was two grieving sons, wanting to cry, grieve, and process that grief because of losing our mum.

"And two was the royal hat - show no emotion, get out there, meet people, shake their hands."