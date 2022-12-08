Robbie Williams played a secret gig for the England squad before their World Cup quarter final clash.

The Three Lions are facing France in the knockout stages on Saturday (10.12.22) and manager Gareth Southgate arranged for the squad to get a special visitor to keep them in a jubilant mood.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph newspaper, the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker delivered a special performance for the team at their Souq Al Wakra base on Wednesday night (07.12.22) after training.

The 48-year-old singer is in Qatar ahead of a concert at Doha Golf Club, and he previously defended his decision to play in the country despite its stance on LGBTQ+ rights, and the treatment of migrants workers building the stadiums for the tournament.

He said: "Of course, I don't condone any abuses of human rights anywhere.

"That being said, if we're not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, then it would be the shortest tour the world has ever known. I wouldn't even be able to perform in my own kitchen.

"Anybody leaving messages saying 'no to Qatar' are doing so on Chinese technology. It would be hypocritical of me to not go [to Qatar] because of the places that I do go to.

"I think that the hypocrisy there is that if we take that case in this place, we need to apply that unilaterally to the world... Then if we apply that unilaterally to the world, nobody can go anywhere."

Meanwhile, England boss Gareth brought in Ed Sheeran to boost the players' spirits during the Euros in 2021, and earlier in this current tournament former England captain David Beckham came in to visit the squad.

The team have kept their spirits high during their downtime, including playing a game of bluff called Wolf, which is often known as Werefolf or Mafia.

Declan Rice previously revealed: "It’s about being the best liar. The villagers have got to snuff out the wolves and the wolves have got to lie and tell everyone why they are not a wolf.”