Meghan Markle says her first Christmas with the British Royal Family was “amazing” as she felt like she was with the “big family I always wanted”.

The 41-year-old former actress - who got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017 before their wedding in May 2018 - has reflected on her first Christmas at Sandringham with her husband's loved ones, while she sat next to Prince Philip for the festive dinner.

During the third episode of Netflix's 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series, she said: "[I was] with a big family like I always wanted... And there was just this constant movement, energy and fun.

"And at dinner I was sat next to H's grandfather and I just thought it was so wonderful and I was like, 'We chatted about this and this'... and he [Harry] was like, 'You had his bad ear he couldn't hear anything you were saying''.

"And I was like, 'Oh... well I though it went really well.' "

However, reports later emerged that Princess Michael of Kent had seemingly worn a "Blackamoor-style" brooch - widely viewed as "racist" - to the lunch hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Harry said: "In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution. There is a huge level of unconscious bias.

"The thing with unconscious bias, it is actually no one's fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself you then need to make it right."

"It is education. It is awareness. It is a constant work in progress for everybody, including me."