Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been named as host for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

He was announced as emcee of the upcoming 80th ceremony on Thursday (08.12.22) after the event faced criticism over a lack of diversity.

Helen Hoehne, president of the Globes’ parent organisation the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), said in a statement: “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards.

“His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live.”

The three-hour awards show will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on January 10 after a year’s hiatus.

NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony to allow the Globes and the HFPA to make changes after a damning investigation by the Los Angeles Times in 2021 made findings including that it had no black members since at least 2002.

Jerrod won an Emmy this year for writing his comedy special ‘Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel’ and gained an Emmy nomination for his hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in April.

He also starred on NBC sitcom ‘The Carmichael Show’, in which he starred as well as co-writing and producing.

Ricky Gervais, 61, hosted the ceremony five times, and infamously poked fun at Hollywood scandals and its ‘wokery’.

In September it was claimed Chris Rock, 57, turned down an offer to host the 2023 Golden Globes, with sources saying he was offered a “s***-ton of money” for the job after he was slapped by Will Smith, 54, at this year’s Oscars.

The HFPA will reveal the Globes nominations on Monday on the Today show.