Girl band FLO have become the first group to win the Brit Awards Rising Star prize.

The trio, who have been praised by acts from Missy Elliott to Brandy and JoJo, were named winners of the 2023 award by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 ‘Future Sounds’ show on Thursday. (08.12.22)

Made up of 19 to 20-year-olds Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, they beat producer Nia Archives and songwriter Cat Burns to the trophy.

FLO said in a statement: “From growing up watching the Brits, to finding each other and forming FLO, releasing our first body of work in 2022 and winning a Brit award in the same year! We are so shocked and grateful. We are the first group to win the Brits Rising Star!

“We’ve just made history and couldn’t have done it without our wonderful fans and supportive families. It’s truly a dream come true. We feel so empowered creating the music we love and we hope others feel that too.”

The group made their name after releasing their 1990s-influenced debut ‘Cardboard Box’ this year, which they have performed on shows such as ‘Later... with Jools Holland’.

The award was open to British artists who as of October 31 had not yet achieved an Official Album Charts top 20, or achieved more than one top 20 in the Official Singles Chart.

Previous winners include Adele, Florence and the Machine, Sam Fender and Celeste.

Cat Burns and Nia Archives were also shortlisted for the award, originally known as the Critics’ Choice prize, launched in 2008.

The Brits Rising Star award shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music editors and critics from the national press, online music editors, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers.

The Brit Awards with Mastercard 2023 will take place on Saturday February 11 at the O2 arena, London.