Octavia Spencer has been honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 52-year-old actress was joined by several of her co-stars as she received the sidewalk tribute in Los Angeles on Thursday (08.12.22).

Her 'Spirited' co-star Will Ferrell and 'The Help' castmates Viola Davis and Allison Janney were among those to share the special moment with the star.

Octavia hailed it's "the culmination of my dreams realised" after a "healthy amount of failure and rejection."

During her speech, she said: “To be forever cemented in the mythology of this city and the film industry is an amazing honour.

“It took me a minute to absorb the profundity of this moment, the culmination of my dreams realised, hard work rewarded after a fair but healthy amount of failure and rejection.”

As well as facing rejection, Octavia Spencer has fought for pay parity in Hollywood.

In 2019, the star revealed LeBron James helped her get the pay she deserved for 'Madam C.J. Walker'.

The 'Hidden Figures' star shared how the LA Lakers basketball star ensure her paycheque for the Netflix series, which tells the story of America's first black self-made millionaire, was the same as her male counterpart.

Octavia shared: "I have to say, when I was negotiating my deal for 'Madam C.J.', LeBron James had to intervene. So we need all our male counterparts to be in the fight with us."

LeBron, 37, served as an executive producer on the project.

And Octavia insisted it's important to be open and honest about pay in order to address the current imbalance between male and female stars.

She told IndieWire: "I think my goal is to make sure that all women of colour get equal pay, and all women get equal pay.

"The only way to do it is to have these conversations, to talk numbers with your co-stars."

In 2018, Octavia teamed up with Jessica Chastain to call for equal pay on an unnamed Netflix project.