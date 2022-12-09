Nick Carter's lawyer has slammed rape claims against the star as "entirely untrue".

The 42-year-old Backstreet Boys singer is being sued by Shannon 'Shay' Ruth - who has autism and cerebral palsy - over claims the pop star sexually assaulted her on a tour bus after a concert in Tacoma, Washington when she was 17 years old - alleging she was a virgin at the time and claiming the star gave her sexually transmitted infection HPV.

However, Carter's lawyer Michael Holtz has now spoken out to deny Ruth's claims, telling New York Post column PageSix in a statement: "This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue.

"Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realise."

Ruth has filed suit against the star alongside three other women - identified only as Jane Doe - who have submitted a joint lawsuit.

She said in a press conference: "Just because Nick Carter is a celebrity does not mean that he is excused from his crimes. I am a survivor and always will be.”

Her attorney Mark J Boskovich alleged: "Nick Carter has a long history of abusing women ... Shay is determined to bring Carter to justice. She believes it’s worth it to protect other women."