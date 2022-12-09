Olly Murs says planning his wedding is "stressful as hell".

The 38-year-old pop star met the fitness fanatic at the gym and popped the question during a romantic holiday in June after three years of dating with the couple making plans to tie the knot in the summer of 2023 - but Olly admits organising their big day is proving to be quite a challenge.

He told The Sun newspaper: "Things are in the best possible place they could be — at least until you start talking wedding plans which is stressful as hell. But now I am just concentrating on work again and I have nothing to worry about at home. It is so settled and lovely."

Olly recently released his first album in four years 'Marry Me' featuring songs inspired by his relationship with Amelia - and he insists it was good fun to create songs based around a happy moment in his life.

He added: "I didn’t know how much fun it would be to write about me and Amelia a little bit - it’s not all about us, but there is an element of Amelia in each song which I can relate to and she can relate to.

"It is great to have a moment in my life where I feel so content at home and so happy."

Olly previously opened up about his wedding plans in an interview with Heat magazine, revealing they've pencilled in a date for the summer.

He said: "That’s the plan [to get married next year]. We hope to get married next summer. It’s going to be a busy year, but one we’re really excited about.

"I just want to be married to Amelia – I love her so much, you know? Marriage is not something I’m scared of. I’m excited about it."