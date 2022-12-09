Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall tied the knot in a private months before their lavish wedding in Hawaii.

Reports previously suggested the 39-year-old reality TV star had wed her third husband - realtor Josh - in secret earlier this year before they hosted a lavish nuptials in Maui in September - and now Christina has confirmed the couple tied the knot in a simple courthouse ceremony with "just the two of us".

Speaking on her 'Christina on the Coast' show, she explained to her friend James: "There's something I have to tell you. We just did it low key and we're gonna do a ceremony later. This is it. Third time's a charm."

She later told the cameras: "At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it. So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us. Something private, just for us. And then later we'll do a reception for the kids and family."

Christina went public with the relationship in July 2021 and they confirmed their engagement just two months later in September.

After tying the knot in private, they went on to host a glitzy ceremony at a swanky resort in Maui for all their friends and family in September this year.

Christina was previously married to Ant Anstead - the father of her three-year-old son Hudson - but they split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage.

Her first husband was Tarek El Moussa, who she shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, with. They were married for seven years before calling it quits and finalising their divorce in 2018.