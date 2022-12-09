James Gunn accepts that he may upset fans with his decisions as co-chair of DC Studios.

The 56-year-old director took to Twitter after it emerged that 'Wonder Woman 3' is not expected to move forward and claimed that he and co-chairman Peter Safran are still making decisions about the future of DC.

James said of the reports: "Some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, and some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not."

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' helmer said: "Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming.

"But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities and the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far and to help rectify what has not."

James acknowledged that he and Peter will have to make some tough decisions but insists that DC is at the heart of all of the pair's creative choices.

He tweeted: "We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY and in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives."

Gunn recently explained how he and Safran were mapping out a "10-year plan" for DC.

He said: "The opportunity to make DC as great as it can be and as it should be - that is the reason why I'm doing this job because I know that Peter and I can do that.

"We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eight to 10-year plan of what it's going to look like in theatre, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters."