Amazon is launching an in-app feed similar to TikTok.

The E-commerce giant has unveiled Inspire, which aims to make it easier for customers to browse new products with content - photos and videos - by influencers, brands and other customers.

The firm said: “Inspire was designed to make it easy to explore new products, discover ideas, and seamlessly shop content created by other customers, influencers, and brands they love."

It will roll out in early December for select customers in the US, before expanding to the rest of the country.

Upon opening the shopping app, users simply need to tap the lightbulb icon in the navigation bar.

From there, they will be asked to choose 20 interests, such as gaming, makeup and clothing.

Their feed will then be full of items they wish to scroll on their feed.

To check out reviews for the products, users simply need to click on the thumbnail of the video or photo.

Just like Instagram and TikTok, there is the option to hit the "like" button.