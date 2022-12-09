'Street Fighter 6' will be released on June 2 2023.

The latest arcade video game - which sees players take on the role of martial artists as they battle their way through multiple levels and was originally released in 1987 - will return for its sixth instalment in the summer of next year, complete with a single-player immersive World Tour mode..

A press statement read: "Visit exciting locations like a beach in Jamaica, an arena in Italy, a festival in France, and more as you travel around the world learning Special Moves from Masters. You can even mix and match Special Moves from different Masters meaning that your avatar can throw out a Hadoken or Sonic Boom, perform a Spinning Bird Kick, and execute a Yoga Flame, all in the same match as long as they’re using different inputs!"

The game - which will be released across Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms - will see the return of 'Street Fighter II' character Dee Jay as well as the addition of supermodel and world champion judoka Manon, up-and-coming jewelry designer Marisa and JP, who serves as the head of an international nonprofit organization responsible for many successful investment projects.

The game will be released in a Standard Edition in both physical and digital formats as well as a Deluxe Digital Edition - which us of 4,200 Drive Tickets for in-game purchases and a Year 1 Character Pass - as well as an Ultimate Deluxe Digital Edition which features two additional costumes and their alternate colors for the four Year 1 characters, two more stages, and a bonus of 7,700 Drive Tickets.

Pre-order at https://streetfighter.com/6/en-us/product/.