Marvel Snap has launched a new anthem track featuring Martin Garrix.

The 26-year-old DJ released 'Hero' along with JVKE which has been inspired by the hit digital collectible card game available on Android, iOS, and Windows, and was "super honored " to work with the MCU.

In a statement, he said: "I’m super honored to be a part of this project with MARVEL SNAP. I love exploring new territories with my music, and I’m really excited the song is finally out today."

The app launched in October last year and quickly became one of the year’s top-downloaded and highest-rated games in the world.

Melanie McCracken, Brand Lead at MARVEL SNAP, said: "To celebrate how much players have loved playing MARVEL SNAP over the last few months, we wanted to create a special tribute video for them. This collaboration brought together superstar talent like Martin Garrix and JVKE and top creatives from across MARVEL to create an epic video about love, and we couldn't be more excited to finally share it with fans."

What's more, MARVEL SNAP will host a massive in-game "Hero" event featuring special-themed rewards, offers, and events. To start, all players that log in to MARVEL SNAP will receive a free Storm Hero variant card, illustrated by the original concept artist that worked on the Black Panther and Storm character designs for the 'Hero' video, Jander González Mella.,

Bill Rosemann, VP Creative Director, Marvel Games said: "It was so cool to collaborate with Martin Garrix, JVKE, Second Dinner, Nuverse, and The Line Animation to express our collective fandom by diving deep into Marvel history and pack the ‘Hero’ video with fun Easter Eggs. Martin and JVKE’s song perfectly evokes Marvel’s rich tradition of dramatic romance, while the stylish and authentic range of art in the video’s vignettes likewise celebrates the many art styles that players have come to love in Marvel SNAP."

MARVEL SNAP is available in 13 languages across the world and available for download now on mobile and early access PC: www.MarvelSnap.com.

https://youtu.be/ONJ2Cr8h6A8