'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' is to be launched on May 26 2023.

The upcoming video game - which is based on the DC movies - will see players take on the roles of Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Deadshot (a.k.a. Floyd Lawton), Captain Boomerang (a.k.a. Digger Harkness) and King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue) as they all join forces to take down DC superhero Batman.

In the trailer - which showcases the battle that ensues throughout the gameplay - Batman can be heard saying: "I am Vengance, I am the Knight, I am Batman" as he rises against his opponents in the animation.

What's more, the game has been dedicated to the memory of Kevin Conroy who voiced the character of Batman over the course of several decades but passed away last month at the age of 66 as he reprises his role one last time.

A press release read: "Debuted during The Game Awards, the video features the Squad’s initial encounter with The Dark Knight and closes with a tribute to Kevin Conroy, the beloved actor who passed away last month. As the iconic voice of the Caped Crusader in the Batman: Arkham videogame series, Batman: The Animated Series and countless other DC projects, Conroy returns to Rocksteady’s Arkhamverse one final time and reprises his role as Batman in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League'."

The closing shot of the trailer reads: "Thank you Kevin" in block capitals, with a silhouette of Batman placed underneath.

'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' will be released across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

View the official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Batman Reveal – 'Shadow',” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQ2HTet-z9A.

Pre-order at https://www.suicidesquadgame.com/en-us.