The next three episodes of 'Harry and Meghan' will explore the conflict between "a family and a family business".

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series were released on Thursday (08.12.22), and a trailer for the upcoming episodes has suggested that they will explore the details surrounding their departure from the UK.

Meghan, 41 - who now lives in California with Harry and their two children - says in the trailer: "This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict."

Harry, 38, also suggested that their departure from the UK was inevitable.

The prince - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with Meghan - says: "Everything that’s happened to us was always going to happen to us …"

The early episodes of the documentary series focused on Harry and Meghan's relationship.

However, the latest trailer has suggested that the upcoming episodes could be even more dramatic.

Meghan says: "Suddenly, what clicked in my head was: it’s never going to stop."

Meanwhile, Harry claimed in the first three episodes that he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family to ensure his wife didn't suffer the same fate as Princess Diana.

The prince had seen some of his previous relationships fall apart due to the intense scrutiny that surrounded him, and Harry therefore made a concerted effort to keep his romance with Meghan under wraps for as long as possible.

He shared: "I knew that the only way that this could possibly work was by keeping it quiet for as long as possible."

Harry admitted to having some fears about pursuing a romance with Meghan - but he was determined to give it a go.

He said: "Despite my fear, I just opened my heart ... to see what's going to happen."