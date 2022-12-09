Olivia Wilde is "still very upset" over her split from Harry Styles.

The 38-year-old actress called it quits with Harry - whom she directed in 'Don't Worry Darling' - in November after 19 months of dating and is said to have thought going on vacation with her girlfriends. would help her "move on" even though she has no plans to find anyone new at the moment.

A source told UsWeekly: "Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup. She is trying to move on. Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress, but dating isn’t on her list of priorities."

The former One Direction singer, 28, and Olivia, 38, are said to have put the brakes on their romance with an insider saying that the move was a "very the amicable decision".

The source said: "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It's a very amicable decision."

Last month, it was revealed that Olivia - who has Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, with actor Jason Sudeikis - was spotted at Harry's concert in Los Angeles on November 15, and the duo remain "very close friends".

Another source added: "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Olivia previously claimed that she was eager to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

She said: "I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena.

"We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.