Roger Federer was denied entry to Wimbledon by a security guard.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion attempted to visit SW19 to meet his coach while he was in London for a doctor's appointment but was thwarted by a security guard who did not recognise him.

Federer - who retired from tennis earlier this year - told 'The Daily Show': "When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. And honestly, I don't know about membership cards, they are probably at home somewhere and I've just been travelling, so I had no idea.

"I'm like, 'No, I don't have my membership card, but I am a member. I'm just wondering where I can get in'."

Federer's pleas fell on deaf ears and he ultimately had to explain who he was.

The 41-year-old sports star said: "There's (usually) loads of people, and I come in a different way. And this is the first time I'm here while the tournament's not on and I don't know where to get in, so I'm just asking you again where I can get in.

"So I look at her one last time and I'm in a panic now - and I still can't believe I said this because I still feel bad about this - but I look at her and say, 'I've won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member. Where do I get in?'"

Federer managed to gain entry at a different gate after a different security guard recognised him.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner quipped: "I thought about going over to the other side and giving a wave that I was in, but I didn't do it."