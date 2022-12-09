Dame Judi Dench and Finty Williams 'are like Velcro'

Published
2022/12/09 16:00 (GMT)

Dame Judi Dench and her daughter Finty Williams are like "Velcro".

The 88-year-old actress moved in with Finty's 25-year-old son Sam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the trio have subsequently developed a big following on TikTok, with Finty likening their relationship to "three-way Velcro".

She explained: "It started because my son was isolating with my mother - she needed him and he was happy to move in. They would occasionally rope me in, although I'm not sure I really understand TikTok at all.

"It wasn't all rosy - I would have calls from both of them, sometimes simultaneously. I'd get Sam on the mobile saying: 'You won't believe what your mother has done!' And she would be on the landline saying: 'Your son is the most irritating person!'"

The trio have entertained TikTok users by singing, dancing and telling jokes, and Finty loves that they have such a strong and friendly relationship.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper's Alison Boshoff column: "The relationship that they have is wonderful.

"We are like Velcro, the three of us - if you can have such a thing as three-way Velcro."

Finty is also hugely proud of her son and the success that he's managed to achieve on TikTok.

The actress said: "I am sure every mother says this, but I am so proud of Sam. He is just a really great human being."

Meanwhile, Judi previously revealed that her grandson gives her "strict" instructions about their TikTok videos.

Asked to describe Sam's approach, she replied: "Strict! Very strict. I'd say 'we'll do it now' and he'd say, 'No, you can't do it now, you're not good enough. Do it again, do it again!'

"We were lucky [during lockdown]. Finty was not with us but Sammy and I were very lucky to be together. Thank Goodness for the phone and FaceTime."

© BANG Media International

fintywilliams damejudidench

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended