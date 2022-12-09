The Royal Family has been "deeply hurt" by the Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who tied the knot in 2018 but stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to L.A in search of privacy - feature in the bombshell documentary where they accuse the Firm of exhibiting "unconscious bias" and "racism".

A source told the Daily Express newspaper: "They have been deeply hurt. Everyone is just full of sadness that it has come to this. They really are full of sadness that it has come to this."

Throughout the first three episodes of the Harry and Meghan's self-titled documentary, the couple - who have children Archie, three and 18-month old Lili together - were seen accusing the members of family being part of the "problem" rather than the solution.

Harry said: "In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution. There is a huge level of unconscious bias. The thing with unconscious bias, it is actually no one's fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself you then need to make it right. "It is education. It is awareness. It is a constant work in progress for everybody, including me."

Elsewhere, Prince Harry alleged that his wife has been treated in a similar manner to that of his mother Princess Diana - who was killed during a paparazzi chase aged 36 in 1997 - due to intense media scrutiny in a digital age.

He said: "Back in my mum's days, it was physical harassment, cameras in your face, people chasing you. Paparazzi still harass people, but the harassment exists more online now."