The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash.

He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.

In a joint statement released on Twitter with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, the royal, 40, said: “Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks.

“Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.

“Tonight, I’m thinking about Mark’s wife, family and colleagues who’ve sadly lost a man we all loved and admired. W.”

A tribute by the Frankfurt Zoological Society said about Mark and his son’s deaths on Thursday (08.12.22): “Mark was a lifelong conservationist and experienced bush pilot, who dedicated his career to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks.

“Passionate, principled, and strong-willed, Mark was never afraid to speak his mind and stand for what he believed in.

“He was a commanding presence and made an indelible impression wherever he went.

“Those of us who worked alongside him remember him for his determination, thoughtfulness, his energy, his mischievous smile, and his deep love of wildlife and wild places.

“We will miss his warmth, his hilarious stories, and his sometimes rather irreverent comments which always made us smile.”