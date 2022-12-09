The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have denied they quit royal duties and moved to America to protect their privacy.

They have been slammed for sharing personal details of their lives in their Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’ after apparently moving out of Britain to shield their family from the spotlight.

Their spokesman Ashley Hansen spoke out on Friday (09.12.22) to dismiss the suggestion their decision to step away from senior royal duties was about privacy, telling the New York Times: “Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties.

“Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion.

“The facts are right in front of them.”

Prince Harry, 38, and his ex-‘Suits’ actress wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, who share children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lilibet, shared pictures and footage of them and their kids for their six-part Netflix docuseries, which started on Thursday. (08.12.22)

They handed more than 15 hours of personal video they had recorded in the early months of 2020 to its director, it has emerged.

Harry has said leaving Britain with his wife made him hope he will be able to lead a “quieter life”, while he and his wife have launched high-profile privacy court cases in the UK.

The duke uses the Netflix show to highlight how his mother Princess Diana was hounded by the press before her Paris car crash death aged 36 in August 1997, with one scene showing him complaining about having to pose for paparazzi as a child with his older brother William, now the Prince of Wales.

It is expected he will address the same issues in his upcoming memoir ‘Spare’, due out January 10.