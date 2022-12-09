One of Nick Carter’s three anonymous alleged rape victims says in court papers he gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, was accused on Thursday (08.12.22) of raping a disabled underage female fan in 2001 named Shannon ‘Shay’ Ruth, who also claims he gave her an STD.

On Friday (09.12.22), Nick’s lawyer has slammed rape claims against the singer as “entirely untrue”.

Shay’s attorney Mark J Boskovich said on Thursday three other women, identified publicly only as Jane Doe, are also included a joint sexual assault lawsuit filed alongside his client’s.

The New York Post has revealed one alleged victim identified as Doe 1 says Nick raped her in 2003, giving her HPV.

It added a complaint filed in Clark County District Court, Nevada, where Nick lives, shows “another victim identified as Doe 2 said she and Carter had sex multiple times when she was 15-years-old”.

The publication said court documents claim the singer, then 23, knew the girl’s age and that he gave her alcohol.

It added the suit also claims Nick sexually assaulted a woman identified as Doe 3 at a house party in Key West, Florida.

Nick’s lawyer Michael Holtz told New York Post column PageSix in a statement about Shay’s allegations: “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue.

“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time.

“No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realise.”

A Facebook livestreamed press conference held by Shay on Thursday saw her tearfully allege Nick raped her on a Backstreet Boys tour bus when she was a virgin, after she had waited for an autograph.

Shay, who suffers autism and cerebral palsy, is also said to claim she got a sexually transmitted infection after the incident and is seeking monetary damages.

In 2017, former 1990s girl group ‘Dream’ member Melissa Schuman claimed Carter sexually assaulted her when she was an 18-year-old virgin and he was 22 – an allegation Nick, who was not criminally charged over the claim, denied.