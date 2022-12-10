Sir Elton John has quit Twitter.

The 'Rocket Man' singer is the latest celebrity to leave the social media platform since it was purchased by Tesla tycoon Elon Musk and has blamed the site's "change in policy" around misinformation for his departure.

In his final tweet, Elton wrote: "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.

"I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

Twitter stopped taking action against accounts spreading misinformation about COVID-19 last month but Musk said that he hopes the music icon returns to the the platform.

The world's richest man, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, replied to Elton with the message: "I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?"

Elton, 75, joins a slew of famous faces to have quit Twitter since it was acquired by Musk - including Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Gigi Hadid.

In Gigi's announcement, the supermodel suggested that the site had become a "cesspool of hate and bigotry" under Musk's control.

Meanwhile, Elton has promised to support his sons if they decide to follow him into the music business.

The 'Candle in the Wind' singer has sons Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, with his husband David Furnish and has pledged to support his offspring in whatever they choose to do.

He said: "They are still so young, so not entirely sure [what they want to do]. But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David and I will fully support them."