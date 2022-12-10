Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney couldn't resist joking about 'Harry and Meghan' as they met King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

The Hollywood actors - who are co-owners of Wrexham AFC - met the royal couple at the club's Racecourse Ground on Friday (09.12.22) and both said that they hadn't watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary.

Rob joked: "I've never heard of it."

Ryan added: "I've not seen it. As a Canadian, and I'm sure Rob will speak as an American, we are not steeped in the culture as one would be growing up in the UK."

The 'Deadpool' actor joked that he and Rob had taken etiquette lessons before the King's visit and Ryan revealed that he was "impossibly excited" to meet the monarch in Wales.

The 46-year-old star said: "Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it, that's for sure.

"Very excited."

Meanwhile, the King noted that Wrexham was among the eight communities to be granted city status by the late Queen Elizabeth to mark her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The 74-year-old royal said in a speech at the city's St Giles' Church: "As we now mark this historic occasion, we also look back, with mingled sadness and pride, at that extraordinary reign, during which, as you know, my mother's great love for Wales was always apparent.

"It is thoroughly fitting that we should celebrate the creation of Wales's newest city in the setting of this magnificent church, which truly deserves its designation as one of the Seven Wonders of Wales."