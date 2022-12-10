Chrishell Stause was “probably as surprised as anyone” when she fell for G Flip.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star stunned fans in May when she revealed she was dating the non-binary singer but she insisted nothing has “really changed” for her and she’s always attracted to “masculine energy”.

She told new! magazine: “I think I was probably as surprised as anyone.

“Nothing’s really changed for me. I’m still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human.

“I heard people talk about these things and they’re like, ‘I knew from a young age.’ That’s not me.

“I’m very open to good energy. I don’t know what my future holds.

“In this position, we get judged constantly. But at the end of the day, I’m so happy.”

The couple have moved in together but the 41-year-old beauty – who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley and dated her real estate agency boss Jason Oppenheim – played coy on whether they plan to take their relationship further.

She said: “On one hand, it seems like it’s been so long, but then it feels like it’s gone so fast.”

Asked if she could propose, she simply said: “Listen, I’m happy and I’m just so in love. We’ll leave it at that.”

For Halloween, Chrishell and G Flip dressed as one another and found it “hilarious”.

Chrishell laughed: “We had so much fun.

“Everyone knows I love glitz and glamour so it was hilarious to swap roles with G.

“I don’t think G loved my shoes but I was actually very impressed by their ability to walk in very high heels.”