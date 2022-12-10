Nadine Coyle used to “always get into trouble” with Sarah Harding.

The 37-year-old singer has reflected on the “fun” times she enjoyed with her late Girls Aloud bandmate – who died of cancer in September 2021 – and admitted it’s hard to put their adventures into words.

Asked her memories of Sarah, she told heat magazine: “Fun ones – we always had fun together.

“We were always getting into trouble.

“I wrote a chapter in her book and it was so difficult to try to put down the words, because there are so many things we couldn’t ever actually talk about or say.

“I was 17 when I met Sarah. I spent a lot of time with her.

“We spent so many years together.”

The ‘Insatiable’ singer was “very hopeful” she’d have more time with her friend before her tragic passing.

She said: “[I last saw Sarah] just before she passed away.

“I was very hopeful that there was more time. I would never allow myself to think negatively.”

While Nadine enjoyed reuniting with Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts to host a charity gala in honour of their late bandmate recently, the group won’t be getting back together.

She said: “It would feel so very wrong without having Sarah there. It wouldn’t be the same…

“It was brilliant to get us all together. Sarah would have wanted that – she did want that.

“We spoke about it and she actually wanted to be there to make sure there was lots of money raised. I’m glad we were all able to do it.

“We’ve always been [close]… we’ve always worked very well together. It’s just sad circumstances.”