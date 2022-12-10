Drew Barrymore does not give her daughters Christmas presents.

The '50 First Dates' actress has Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, from her relationship with former husband Will Kopelman and explained that she prefers to take her children on a memorable trip for the festive season rather than shower them with gifts.

Speaking to ET Canada, Drew said: "I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don't get them presents, which I think at their ages they don't love, but I say, 'I think we'll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that's what I want to give you.'"

The 47-year-old star stressed that she does buy her daughters gifts at other times during the year.

Drew said: "They get plenty of things throughout the year, so I'm not like some weird, strict, cold mom who's like, 'You don't get any gifts!' I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory. I'd rather invest (in that than in) a doll house or something. It all evens out and it's fine."

The 'Charlie's Angels' star explained that she tries to not get stuck in a rut when it comes to celebrating Christmas as she is aware of how quickly life can change.

Barrymore said: "(I try) to remember that one holiday won't be probably the same as one 10 years from now, that your life can dramatically change, and new people and new traditions can come into it.

"I like looking at the holidays through a comedic, realistic lens of, we're gonna have a lot of different holiday stories. What one do you want to keep going and build as a tradition? Rather than, 'This is my tradition and I'm stuck in it.'"