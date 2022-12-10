Offset says he's in a "dark place" after Takeoff's death.

The 30-year-old rapper admitted he is finding it difficult to deal with the fatal shooting of his Migos bandmate Takeoff, 28, last month.

He posted on Twitter: "In a dark place," along with a middle finger emoji.

Meanwhile, Offset's wife Cardi B previously revealed that Offset is struggling to cope following the death of his cousin, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball.

She told fans: "We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy. I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitised, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what m************ really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.

"Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks."

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the man suspected of slaying Takeoff recently said her client claims he is innocent.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance on December 4 in which prosecutors and his attorneys agreed to hold a bond reduction hearing.

He was week arrested on a murder charge and is being held in jail on a $2 million bond.

Court documents showed he had a significant amount of cash on him and had planned to go to Mexico on an expedited passport when he was arrested.

Takeoff was shot in the head and back as a crowd of more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling alley around 2.30a.m. on November 1.

It’s thought gunshots were fired during a row over a game of dice, at which Takeoff was an innocent bystander.