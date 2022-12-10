Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to "stop being such a p****" while filming together.

The pair co-starred in 2014 action adventure 'The Edge of Tomorrow' and when Emily, 39, became emotional due to the injuries caused to her ribs by the heavy robotic costume she had to wear, she said Tom offered some less than sympathetic advice.

Emily told the 'Smartless' podcast: "We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would've been great if we had CGI'd them but we wanted to do it in a tactile way.

"When you hear the word tactile you think that sounds nice and cosy; there was nothing cosy about these suits. It was like 85lb, it was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry and [Tom] didn't know what to do.

"He just stared at me and was like 'I know, I know', I was like 'Tom I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot' and just started to cry. I said 'I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot'.

"He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes 'come on, stop being such a p****, OK?.'"

Emily revealed that the tough love worked and she managed to laugh off her tears and get on with filming.

Meanwhile, despite reports of a sequel, Emily previously insisted it was too expensive.

She said: "Honestly, I think the movie is too expensive. I just don’t know how we’re going to do it."