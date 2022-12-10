Maya Vander has paid tribute to her stillborn son, one year after the devastating loss.

The 40-year-old former 'Selling Sunset' star took to her Instagram Stories to share a touching message about her baby Mason, who was stillborn at 38 weeks in December 2021.

She wrote: "Today exactly a year ago I marked one year since I lost my son Mason at 38 weeks (9 months) and had a vaginal stillbirth. I wasn't sure how this day will be. He would have been one years old and possibly taking his first step.

"I still have questions on why?? He was a perfect baby and the autopsy report came back with no conclusion.

"Dr Kliman from Yale university looked at my placenta and was almost sure the cord was compressed. Basically bad luck.

"I decided to just spend my day with the kids and be thankful for them. At the end of the day, sitting in bed and crying will not bring him back.

"Approaching the holiday season which was grey and gloomy last year gives me hope that I can enjoy it again. Life goes on... and you learn to deal with grief in different ways...

"I want to give credit and share the following who really helped me to navigate through this dark period and trauma. @aalivahinaction @pushpregnancy @shineforstillbirth Thank you so much!!"

Maya - who has children Aiden, four, and Elle, three, with her businessman husband David Miller - later suffered a miscarriage, just six months after the stillbirth.

Maya previously decided against renewing her contract on the Netflix reality series, in order to focus on her family and her own real estate group.

She previously shared on her Instagram Stories: "So... I'm very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully Emmy nomination [prayer emoji]

"I decided to not go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!

"The last few months were not easy. Losing a baby at 38 weeks following a miscarriage is just too much to handle. I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore.

"Focusing on growing my Maya Vander Group and joining Compass is the right decision for me to move forward.

"I am so grateful to @netflix.. Adam, Skyler and of course Jason for such a great run! Now... let's get an Emmy (sic)"