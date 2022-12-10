Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed a baby girl.

The 53-year-old rapper - who goes by the name Love - has revealed that he has a new daughter and named her after himself.

In a surprising Twitter post, he wrote: "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!."

Diddy did not give any details on when the child was born or who her mother is.

He already has six children; Quincy Taylor Brown, Christian Combs and twins D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs with his late ex Kim Porter, Justin Dior Combs with Misa Hylton and Chance Combs with Sarah Chapman.

Diddy's most recent romance has been an open relationship with Yung Miami.

She previously explained: "We are dating. We single, but we're dating.

"He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun."

"I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing.

"I feel like he brings a different side of me.

"He brings out the better qualities of myself ... That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

When a fan on Twitter asked her for "answers" about Diddy's baby news, she only replied with the eyes emoji.