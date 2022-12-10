Bam Margera is "on the road to recovery" after battling pneumonia and COVID-19.

The 43-year-old former 'Jackass' star was reportedly placed on a ventilator in the ICU to aid his breathing but his family have revealed that he is now recovering.

They wrote on his Instagram: "Bam was recently hospitalized. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for Covid and receiving care for pneumonia. Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers."

TMZ previously revealed that Bam was rushed to hospital in San Diego, California, with pneumonia before later testing positive with COVID.

The health battle comes just months after Bam left his latest stint in rehab.

The TV star was receiving treatment at a court-ordered residential facility in Florida, but he was spotted leaving the 57 Tavern in Sarasota with a mystery woman in early September with sources telling TMZ Bam had left rehab.

This isn't the first time the star has quit rehab. In June, he disappeared from the facility twice. After he went missing for the first time, Bam had previously agreed to return voluntarily to the clinic after being found, and a crisis intervention team escorted him back to the facility.

The star's manager had reported him missing after he told the clinic manager he would be checking himself into a different rehabilitation establishment in the area before he fled the premises in a black sedan.

Less than two weeks later, he went missing again but was found by a crisis team including his parents, who held an intervention after locating him.

He is said to have fled the facility because he was concerned he wouldn't see his son again if he stayed. But during the intervention from his parents, he was told he required treatment before he is able to see his boy and agreed to return to rehab.