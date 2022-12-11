Prince William is "gutted" for the England team after they exited the World Cup.

The 40-year-old royal - who is president of the English Football Association (FA) - has sent his condolences to manager Gareth Southgate and his squad after the men's national soccer side lost 2-1 to France in the quart finals of the tournament on Saturday (10.12.22), with captain Harry Kane missing the chance to level up the score when he sent a second penalty flying high over the goalpost.

Taking to Twitter, the Prince of Wales wrote in a personal message: "Gareth, Harry and the whole @England squad and staff, gutted for all of you.

"You put so much into this tournament and we are all so proud of you. Heads held high and on to the next one! W."

Speaking after the game, the 52-year-old manager insisted his team had done well in the match but the result just didn't go their way.

He told ITV: "Our performance deserved better.

"Goals are decisive, but I've just said to the players, I don't think they could have given any more. I think they played really well against a top team.

"There are fine margins, things at both ends that have ended up deciding the game, but the way the players have progressed as a group through this tournament has been fantastic.

"In most of the big moments, we were in the right place. We had more shots on goal. But it's a game of fine margins."

France will now face Morocco - who became the first African team to make it to the semi finals of the tournament after beating Portugal on Saturday (10.12.22), while the other match will see Croatia take on Argentina.