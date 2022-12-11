Caprice’s house was haunted by a ghost that was “obsessed” with her sons.

The 51-year-old beauty – who has nine-year-old Jax and Jett with husband Ty Comfort – lives in a period property and recalled how she and her spouse sensed an unwanted presence shortly after the boys were born.

She said: “It sounds ludicrous, but it was obsessed with Jax and Jett.

“One night, Ty looked at the baby monitor and got the fright of his life.

“He saw a woman in a long dress hovering over their cots as they slept.

“When he ran into their room, there was nobody there.

“A babysitter who checked the monitor while we were out also saw the ghost staring at the boys. She was terrified.

“I could feel the ghost’s presence too. It would open and close doors, and although we had underfloor heating, that room was freezing cold.”

Caprice brought in “ghostbusters” to get rid of the mysterious figure but when their efforts proved in vain, she took action herself.

She explained: “I brought in three ghostbusters but the presence remained.

“Two years later, I took matters into my own hands.

“I sat in the boys’ room and said, ‘This isn’t your house any more – you’ve got to leave.

“Suddenly, the atmosphere changed and she was gone.”

Meanwhile, the family are looking forward to spending Christmas with Caprice’s mother in Los Angeles, followed by a visit to Ty’s parents in Florida.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “Mom is an amazing cook and she’ll make sweet potatoes and my favourite jello with cottage cheese.

“Then we’ll head down to Ty’s parents for turkey and cranberries. We’ll play tennis and basketball and watch the boys learn to water-ski.”