Tinie Tempah admits being a dad has made him “anxious”.

The 34-year-old rapper – who is married to Eve De Haan and has a four-year-old daughter and a son who was born last year – thinks there is “nothing” more stressful than making kids but he knows he’ll only grow to be a better parent with experience.

He said: “Nothing makes you more anxious than being a parent but it’s not going to kill you, it’s going to make you stronger.”

The ‘Written in the Stars’ hitmaker – whose real name is Patrick Okogwu – always wanted to be a dad and credits his own stable family upbringing for making him the person he is today.

Asked if he always wanted to be a dad, he said: “Yeah. My parents are still together and I believe that’s part of the reason why I’m the way I am.

“I was always going to go for a big family because that’s what I grew up seeing. There’s never been any other alternative.”

Meanwhile, Tinie wishes he’d “lived in the moment” more when he was younger.

Asked what advice he’d give his 16-year-old self, he told new! magazine: “I would definitely tell myself ‘You’re not gonna die. Enjoy things a bit more and live in the moment a bit more.’

“At secondary school, I remember having this ridiculous anxiety before my mock exams. I thought, ‘The whole world is going to end.’ ”

