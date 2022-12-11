Maren Morris "doesn't understand" the "hatred" Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has received.

The 32-year-old country singer admitted she has yet to watch the first episode of the former 'Suits' actress and her husband Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, which is simply titled 'Harry and Meghan', but she's seen the backlash it has sparked and is particularly upset that so much "profound hatred and annoyance" has been directed towards the 41-year-old duchess.

Maren said on TikTok: “This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically - mostly coming from women, I have to say - it's unfathomable to me, because people are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family, that's all that this is. Um, have you seen his family?" "

The 'My Church' singer then reflected on royal history, discussing the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936 and how he left the family to wed Wallis Simpson "because they would not allow him to marry the woman he loved because she had been divorced."

She then talked about Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, who "did not leave the family, but I kind of wish she had" after the monarch and the Church of England stopped her from marrying soon-to-be-divorced Peter Townsend.

She added: "Apart from Diana, Princess Margaret’s story is one of the saddest. And you talk about Princess Di, she didn’t leave her children but she left the family."

Maren admitted she has a "moderate fascination with the monarchy and the royals" but can't understand "this very specific hatred to Meghan herself."

She added: “Now, I don’t know these people, and neither do you, but I do have a moderate fascination with the monarchy and the royals.

"I don’t understand this very specific hatred to Meghan herself. I just don’t. I never have.

“I never have been nor will be royal or have that kind of duty thrust upon me from birth, but this all feels very pointed at one woman, as it mostly always has in history.”