Adele had therapy "five times a day" when she split from her husband.

The 'Hello' hitmaker - whose marriage to Simon Konecki ended in 2019 - told fans she is seeing a counsellor again because she stopped "holding [herself] accountable" and wanted to be on top form for her Las Vegas residency after previously finding having an outlet to work through her feelings during her relationship difficulties extremely beneficial.

Speaking on stage at her 'Weekends with Adele' show on Friday (09.12.22) night, she said: “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start.

“Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.

“But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say.

“But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

The 34-year-old star admitted performing live "fills [her] with dread" and while she's not keen on touring much, she's delighted with the residency set up.

She grew tearful as she added: “And my whole therapy session this week was really interesting. It was about these shows.

"I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread.

“That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it.

“But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life.”

The 'Easy On Me' singer - who has 10-year-old son Angelo with Simon and is now in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul - cancelled her residency in January just days before opening night, and she admitted she did so because she's a perfectionist.

She said: “I have always put a massive pressure on myself that everything has to be perfect, perfect.

“Obviously this show did have to be f****** perfect hence me delaying it again.

“I’m sorry. I am just a human and that is what having to cancel those shows needed. I am the happiest I’ve ever been.”