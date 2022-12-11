Patti LaBelle was tearfully rushed off stage mid-concert by security amid a bomb scare.

The singer, 78, born Patricia Louise Holte, was hit by the alert during her gig in Milwaukee on Saturday night (10.12.22), with social media videos taken by audience members at the Riverside Theater showing her crying as three men pushed her microphone stand away and ushered off her stage while she was talking to the crowd.

One of the minders could be seen grabbing her by the arm and forcing her to drop a bouquet of flowers she was holding as they escorted her away with no explanation to fans.

The singer’s band members quickly followed behind, before organisers later confirmed the show had been halted – and was then postponed – due to a bomb threat.

The Pabst Theater Group said in a statement: “Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.

“All patrons have been safely evacuated. Police are clearing the facility at this time. The investigation is fluid and ongoing.”