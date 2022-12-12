The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final parts of their Netflix show will be released the same day the Princess of Wales hosts her Christmas carol service in honour of Queen Elizabeth.

Sources say the revelations in the next three installments of ‘Harry and Meghan’ – called ‘Volume Two’ – threaten to “overshadow” the event, called ‘Together at Christmas’, which is set to honour the late Queen after her death aged 96 on September 8.

The Sun reported on Sunday (11.12.22) the last trio of episodes are expected to include the couple’s account of quitting senior royal duties for a new life in America, known as “Megxit”.

It added when they come out, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will be at Westminster Abbey supported by her husband William, Prince of Wales, as well as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla to celebrate the late Queen's decades of public service.

Sources told The Sun the date for the princess’ concert had been fixed in the summer.

It added the royal family are understood to have not watched ‘Harry and Meghan’, for which the Sussexes are reported to have been paid nearly £100 million.

Insiders have also claimed Prince Harry and his brother’s relationship is at an “all-time low” since the release of the Netflix show.

The Princess of Wales’ Westminster Abbey carol service on December 15 has been designed to celebrate “selfless” people and the late Queen Elizabeth’s life.

She last year hosted her ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service at the Abbey, attended by “unsung heroes” from across Britain in recognition of their “inspirational” achievements in protecting and caring for those around them.

ITV, which will broadcast the event, said the service will “highlight the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all”.

It added: “Spearheaded by The Princess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss.

“The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none.

“Attended by members of the royal family, this year’s service will also pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including empathy, compassion and support for others.

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the UK in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them.

“The carol service will see Westminster Abbey filled with festive decorations, providing a beautiful Christmas backdrop from which the world-renowned Abbey Choir will perform some of the nation’s most beloved carols, alongside a number of captivating musical performances and poignant readings delivered by a range of special guests.”

The broadcaster also said the congregation will include “charity workers and grassroots community volunteers” as well as “frontline workers and armed forces personnel”.