Aaron Carter’s family is reportedly trying to heal a rift after his mum blamed the singer’s fiancée for his death.

In a series of now-deleted tweets from November 28, Jane Schneck accused his partner Melanie Martin, 30, of nagging her late son for money and profiting over his death.

She started the messages: “My Baby boy is dead,” before adding: “I’ve been warning him for two years now. He almost came home.”

Aaron started dating Melanie in 2020 and got engaged in June the same year, before having their son, Prince, in November 2021.

They were living apart at the time the singer was found dead in the bathtub of his California home aged 34 on November and his mum Jane is said to have never met his son.

According to TMZ, Melanie has said she and Jane had a “fairly good relationship” before Aaron died and doesn’t hold her tweets against her.

She also reportedly said an assistant for Aaron’s twin sister, Angel, reached out to apologise for Jane’s messages and said they had been removed.

Aaron’s family is set to hold a private memorial service for the singer in 2023 when they will reportedly spread his ashes.

Melanie has said she has been invited to the ceremony and apparently still wants Jane to meet Aaron’s son Prince after Christmas.

TMZ also reported Jane does not want a war with Melanie and wants what is best for her grandson.

It comes after Aaron’s family were said to want his son to inherit his estate.

The late singer’s mum Jane told TMZ even though she has still to meet her 12-month-old grandson, Prince, she wants him to be the beneficiary of his dad’s assets as the family “doesn’t need the money”.

Jane added she wants to have a relationship with her grandson and Aaron’s on-off fiancée, Melanie, who currently has custody of the child.

After Aaron was found dead, his mum is said to have asked Aaron’s twin Angel to file a petition to serve as administrator of his estate, which is thought to be worth $500,000.

Melanie told Us Weekly last week about the financial arrangements: “I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate.

“I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on… whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.”

Aaron’s cause of death is yet to be determined, pending toxicology results.

But the singer, who battled addictions and mental health issues for years, was reportedly found with pills and cans of compressed air near his body.

His Backstreet Boys singer brother Nick Carter, 42, who is facing sexual assault allegations from four women, has said it was “tough” to perform on stage the day after Aaron was found dead.