Lizzo has stepped in to replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs for the final episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in 2022.

The American indie group's drummer Nick Zinner, 48, is seriously ill with pneumonia, and the 'Date With The Night' hitmakers are feeling "expectedly heartbroken" to have to cancel closing out the iconic late-night sketch show this weekend, but they must focus on supporting their sticksman through his recovery.

Their statement began: “As many of our fans know, Nick has had pneumonia over the past month, and it’s been an up and down recovery process.

“The band’s top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery, as a result we had to pull out from our engagements of KROQ’s Acoustic Christmas and ‘Saturday Night Live’.

They continued: “YYYs have enjoyed the incredible highs of being supported on KROQ and the huge honor of being chosen to close out SNL’s 2022, we are deeply thankful and expectedly heartbroken we cannot rise to these occasions.

“It’s been a tough week, and it’s been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists who are committed to connecting with audiences amidst a pandemic. (sic)"

The band added: “We send our love to our fans and supporters, thank you for understanding, and well-wishes, it means the world to us."

On Sunday (11.12.22), the official Twitter page for 'SNL' tweeted that the '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) hitmaker will be their replacement.

Lizzo, 34, hosted and was the musical guest on the same show back in April.

'Elvis' star Austin Butler is still set to host.